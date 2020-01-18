|
RICHARD "DICK" V. MACMILLAN Iowa City Richard "Dick' V. MacMillan, 98, of Iowa City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics surrounded by family. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, Iowa City, with a memorial service at 10:45 a.m. with the Rev. William Lovin officiating. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Music at the Congregational Church UCC. Richard was born in 1921 in Bartlesville, Okla., son of A.L. and Leila McMillan. He joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and served in France and Germany. After the war, he finished his engineering degree at the University of Iowa. There he met his future wife, Grace (then director of the Campus Ministry), while washing dishes after a student dinner at the Congregational Church. They moved to New York in 1951, where he worked for Grumman Aerospace. He helped design the emergency guidance system for the Apollo Lunar Lander used to bring Apollo 13 home, as well as being a microcomputer expert in the early years of programming. He was active member of the Wantagh Memorial Congregational Church, serving in the choir and on a multitude of committees and as moderator for many years. He also volunteered with the Long Island Council of Churches, Habitat for Humanity and the Wantagh Preservation Society. He had a passion for music. He played the piano and nearly any instrument that could be blown into. He enjoyed arranging music and performing with the Wantagh church choir, his recorder group and the Bel Canto Chorale. Grace passed away in 2009. In 2015, he returned to Iowa City to be closer to family, where he lived in an independent apartment with his cat, Apple, at Melrose Meadows. He enjoyed singing in the Congregational Church choir and with the Melrose Singers. He also enjoyed talking stocks as a member of the Professional Investors Club. His wry sense of humor and mischievous streak will be greatly missed. Richard is survived by his two daughters, Shirley Woolums of Iowa City and Carol Isakson (John) of Canton, Mich.; grandchildren, Vincent Woolums (Darcie), Elizabeth Isakson-Dado (Jamiel), Eric Isakson (Bridget), Paul Isakson, David Isakson (Erin), Joshua (fiancee Anna) and Tim Woolums; and great-grandchildren, Sylvia Woolums, Fielding Woolums, Beatrix Dado and Coleman Isakson. Richard also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. See a more extensive obituary and make online condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020