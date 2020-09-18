1/
Richard Vaughn
1952 - 2020
RICHARD VAUGHN Cedar Rapids Richard Vaughn, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his residence. Services will be at later date. Burial is in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is caring for Richard and his family. Richard Allen Vaughn was born Aug. 11, 1952, the son of Kenneth and Margaret Ann (Smith) Vaughn. Richard proudly serviced his country in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Iowa State University. Richard owned and operated Midwest Electronics in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed going to the casino, gardening and feeding the animals in his yard. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Vaughn, in 2011. Left to cherish Richard's memory are his three siblings, Jacklyn (Andy) Schmidt of Robins, James (Jan) Vaughn of Phoenix, Ariz., and Carol (Sean) Egan of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
