RICHARD VINCENT CARLSON Waterloo Richard Vincent Carlson, 68, of Waterloo, died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, the son of Eldo and Betty (Shedenhelm) Carlson. Rich married Peggy Doering on May 27, 1972, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hubbard, Iowa. Rich graduated from Independence High School, and then received his bachelor's degree in landscape architecture from Iowa State University, where he was a member of the wrestling team and Triangle Fraternity. He worked as a city planner in Kansas City, Kan., and in parks administration in West Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. Most recently, Rich was a self-employed landscape designer and contractor. He was very proud to have designed and built many playgrounds across the state as well as his role in the development of Waterloo Memorial Stadium. Rich was a longtime member and past president of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by his mother, Betty Carlson of Waterloo; wife, Peggy Carlson of Waterloo; son, Brandon (Wendy) Carlson of Farmington, Minn.; daughter, Brooke (John) Heuer of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Jaden and Maia Carlson, Bailey, Betsy and Brady Krantz and Rubi Heuer; two brothers, Gerald (Sandy) Carlson of Clarion, Iowa, and Alan (Lynn) Carlson of Independence, Iowa; two sisters, Marilyn Panosh of Littleton, Colo., and Kathy (Steve) Draisey of Lee's Summit, Mo.; a mother-in-law, Lue Doering of Iowa Falls; two sisters-in-law, Sue (Neil) Graber of West Des Moines and Diane (Denny) Kappel of Iowa Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his father; a brother in infancy; a father-in-law, Harry Doering; and a brother-in-law, Ron Doering. Visitation will befrom 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service, 300 W. Ridgeway Ave., and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave., with burial in Jackson Township Cemetery near Owasa, Iowa. A memorial fund is being established.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020