RICHARD W. "DICK" OBERMAN Iowa City Richard W. "Dick" Oberman, 83, of rural Iowa City, died at his home on his farm on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for streets near the church.) Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist church of Iowa City in Dick's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019