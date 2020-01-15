Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Prairieburg, IA
More Obituaries for Richard Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Weber


1947 - 2020
RICHARD M. WEBER Marion Richard M. Weber, 72, of Marion, was released from his pain on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairieburg officiated by the Rev. Nick March. Richard was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Lewis and Clara (Holub) Weber. He graduated from Central City High School. Richard was an electrician for Cedarapids Inc. for nearly 45 years and a member of the IAM Local 831. Richard was a great outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating, canoeing, mushroom hunting, horseback riding, walking, biking, and four-wheeling. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Denver Broncos fan. Richard enjoyed winters in Arizona and traveling overseas for work. He had seen the world. There wasn't anything he couldn't make, fix or build. Richard would take a road trip for a good deal at a flea market or garage sale. He loved a good fish fry and Dairy Queen. Richard will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Richard is survived and lovingly remembered by his life partner of 16 years, Mary Lou Brakel; son, Michael (Diane) Weber and their children, Zachary, Alison and Kyle; son, Rodney (Julie) Weber and their son, Jakob; daughter, Jennifer (Nicholas) Fetzer and their children, Logan, Evelyn and Bryant; four sisters, Betty Weber-Maxted, Agnes Mudhank, Rae Usovsky and Lois (Mike) Shoop; nine brothers, Steven (Pat), Jim, Mark (Margaret), David, Keith (Linda), Terry (Connie), Brian, Alvin and Patrick Weber; one great-grandchild on the way; and large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister at birth, Mary Weber. Please share a memory of Richard at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
