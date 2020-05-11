|
RICHARD WELTZ Anamosa Richard Weltz, 79, of Anamosa, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a brief illness. Due to the current health pandemic, a celebration of his life will take place at the Apostolic Assembly in Anamosa at a later date. Pastor Clayton George will conduct a private graveside service for the family. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared with Richard's family at goettschonline.com. Richard Allen Weltz was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John and Mary (Stramel) Weltz. He attended St. Patrick's elementary and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1958. He then attended business college for one year. On July 31, 1982, he married Bonnie Owen Townsend in Cedar Rapids, where the couple made their home until 1987, when they moved to Anamosa. Richard was employed at Dollar General and tended bar at the Southside in Cedar Rapids and the Kountry Korner in Anamosa. He ran his own antique and coin shop and also owned and operated the Last Resort Campground in Anamosa. He enjoyed collecting coins and antiques, cutting his own wood and talking to everyone at his antique shops and the campground. He was a member of the church and active in the Men's Ministry there, where he was seen and referred to as "Grandpa" by many of the children in the church community. Richard cherished spending time with his family, and was a man of great and public faith, an encourager and friend to many. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 38 years, Bonnie; his children, Dawn (Greg) Langer, Robert (Terri King) Townsend, Michelle (Ted) Harris and MaryAnn (James) Allen; grandchildren, Mandy, Missy, Brady, Maddie, Trystan, Angela, Alexandra, Nicholas, Katie, Abigail, Tim and Chris; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha; his parents; his brother, Jack; and his sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Ted Nunemaker.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2020