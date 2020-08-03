RICHARD "DICK" WESSLING Watkins Richard "Dick" Wessling, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home in Watkins. Private Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Patrick Church in Watkins with the Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Public graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery Watkins with graveside military rites. Memorials may be forwarded to Grant Wessling, 3380 72nd St., Atkins, IA 52206. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.