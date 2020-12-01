1/
Richard White Jr.
RICHARD E. WHITE JR. Cedar Rapids Richard E. White Jr., 80, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Because of COVID-19, there will be no service or visitation at this time. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Kathy, his sons, Richard Lee (Donette) White and Robert (Debbie) White; his daughter, Lara White; his son-in-law, David Keele; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Tammy Keele. Richard was born Dec. 19, 1939, the son of Richard and Tillie (Spinka) White. He married Kathryn Tompkins on June 25, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He served as a police officer for the city of Cedar Rapids. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
