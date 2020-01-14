|
RICHARD E. "DICK" WILSON Marion Richard E. "Dick" Wilson, 74, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. As per his wishes, he was cremated. A Celebration of Life event will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at New Life Community Church in Marion. Survivors include his wife, Gale Wilson; his children, Terry VonSpreeken of Rogers, Ark., Tawnya (Jeff) Salsbery and John (Sabrina) Wilson, all of Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren, Alaina, Leanda, Samantha and Tyler VonSpreeken, Jeffrey (Megan) and Jayson Salsbery and Lucas, Angelina, Lexus and Chris Wilson; and his sister, Ruth (Ron) Manley of Cody, Wyo. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don; and his sister, Donna. Richard was born Dec. 16, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the oldest child of Marvin and Dorothy Wilson. He graduated from Springville High School. He worked in manufacturing most of his life. He had a passion for hot rods and muscle cars. He was very proud of his 17 1/2 years of sobriety and actively attended AA. He thoroughly enjoyed the friends he made at car shows, mud runs and at AA over the years.
