RICHARD "DICK" ZENISHEK Mechanicsville Richard "Dick" Zenishek, 91, of Mechanicsville, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, from a sudden illness. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with a rosary service beginning at 5:30 p.m. Private Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Mechanicsville. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Dick Zenishek Facebook group for more information. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Millicent; children, Steve (Sandra) Zenishek and Christine "Chris" (Randy) Cairns; grandchildren, Richard (Becca) Ings, Elizabeth Ings and Maria Zenishek; great-grandchildren, Anna, Cooper, Aidan, Aaron, Ronan and Colton; and many extended family members and friends. Richard Dale Zenishek was born Dec. 13, 1928, to Albert and Jennie (Young) Zenishek in rural Mechanicsville. He graduated from Mechanicsville High School in 1947. Dick met Millicent Hoggard at the roller skating rink. They were married at St. Mary Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, on Jan. 26, 1952. They were blessed with two children. He was a lifelong farmer, and was an advocate of soil conservation and no-till farming. He won many conservation awards, and served on the Soil Conservation board as well as being a member of the Farm Bureau. Dick also worked for a short time for Collins Radio as a lathe operator. He helped support his children and their activities, including Steve's Boy Scout troop and caring for Chris' horse. Dick enjoyed woodworking, reading, John Wayne movies, hunting, collecting Winchesters, fishing, mushrooming and watching his beloved farm cats. He especially loved traveling with Millie and friends. They visited all 50 states, many national parks, England, and even went on a special trip to the Netherlands to visit the grave of his brother who died in World War II. Dick was an avid Hawkeye basketball fan, and cherished spending time with his beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William. Memorials will be directed to local charities in Dick's name. Please share your support and memories with Dick's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
