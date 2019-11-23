|
RICK CARYL Central City Rick Caryl, 72, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at First United Methodist Church of Central City. Burial will follow at Jordan's Grove Cemetery of rural Central City. Rick was born on Dec. 1, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Dean and Merna (Crookshank) Caryl. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, from 1966 to 1968. Rick was united in marriage to Marlys Hart on June 22, 1968, at the United Methodist Church in Anamosa. He owned and operated Caryl Oil in Coggon and Central City for many years. Rick was a member of the United Methodist Church of Central City, American Legion Wapsi Post 421 of Central City and Masonic Lodge 284 of Central City. He was a man of many interests and hobbies. Some of his favorites were music, entertaining and mule riding. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Rick is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Marlys Caryl of Central City; son, Aaron Caryl of Central City; daughter, Stacie (Michael) Lance of Mount Pleasant; three grandchildren, Jacob (Alex), Kayla and Devon; one sister, Amy (Bruce) Hjeltman of Cambridge, Minn.; and many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Rick's memory. Please share a memory of Rick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019