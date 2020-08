Or Copy this URL to Share

RICK CHAMBERLAIN Cedar Rapids Rick Chamberlain, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 2, 2020. He was survived by his daughter, Tara Renee Chamberlain; brothers, John Nemeth and Mike Chamberlain; and sisters, Pam Perkins and Jennifer Cloud. He loved riding his motorcycle and fishing and working on his truck. He loved his family and friends and will be missed.



