RICK L GRAPES Cedar Rapids Rick L Grapes, 55, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 8, at 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids. Rick graduated from Kennedy High School in 1982. He joined the U.S. Army from 1982-84, then joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked for Rockwell Collins in Coralville. Rick and Robyn married on Oct. 20 1989, and had two children and two grandchildren, which he loved dearly. Family and friends were very important to Rick. He had several nieces and nephews that he loved and two special friends. He is survived by wife, Robyn Grapes; children, Daniel Engbretson and Laura Grapes (Anthony) of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Roy Grapes of Cedar Rapids and Randy Grapes (Tracy) of Marion; sister, Roxane Cryder (John); parents, Richard and Jane Grapes of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Landon and Madison Thomas of Cedar Rapids; father-in-law, Rober Engbretson and mother-in-law, Dorothy Rockett of Marion; brother-in-law, Steven Engbretson (Luann) of Elberon; sister-in-law, Catherine Engbretson of Marion; and sister-in-law, Tracy Comstock (Pat) of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Howard and Gladys Brown of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Douglas Engbretson of Cedar Rapids; and Eleanor Engbretson of Marion and Cinda Brown Johnson of Cedar Rapids. Rick, you will be forever missed and loved by all. Not a day goes by that you aren't thought of.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store