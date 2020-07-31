RICK LEE CANNY Cedar Rapids Rick was born in Osage, Iowa, to Clifford and Mildred (Babe) Canny where he also graduated high school. He was united in marriage to Jean Torgeson on May 22, 1971, and to that union had one son, Lance Canny. In 1970, he joined Ironworkers Local 89 in Cedar Rapids, and was a lifelong member. Rick loved to fish Lake of the Woods and hunt deer with his cousins Steve and Mark Penney. He also enjoyed time spent with his two grandsons and great-granddaughter, and playing a good game of 500. He is survived by his son, Lance (Julie) Canny and grandson, Nathan of Atkins; grandson, Justin (Kayleigh) Canny and great-granddaughter, Audrey of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Veda (Ken) Supple and Betty (Mike) Hoven, both of Marion; three nieces, Shannon (Kurt) Buck of Marion, Amanda (Mike) Kleppe of Solon and Hilary Supple of Marion; three grand-nieces, Alexis and Chelsea Buck and Keegan Kleppe; and two grand-nephews, Silas and Sully Supple. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Babe) Canny; and father, Clifford Canny. A memorial is being planned for a later date.



