RICK MAYHEW Solon Rick Mayhew, 65, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home. Rick is survived by his wife, Theresa of Solon; children, Melissa (Jason) Grandt, Margi (James) Boles and Luke (Michelle) Mayhew; 10 grandchildren; brother, Mike (Lynn) Mayhew; and sister, Ruth (Jim) Farmer; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dan (Barb) Smith, Sandy Willey, Jeff (Carmen) Smith, Pat (Michelle) Smith, Debbie (Neil) Behr and Sherry (Mike) Whetstone. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Springdale United Methodist Church in Springdale, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Pee Dee Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019