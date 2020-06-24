RICKEY "RICK" DEAN KUPKA Chelsea Rickey "Rick" Dean Kupka, 63, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rick was born June 5, 1957, the oldest of five sons of Melvin and Betty Kupka. After high school, he worked for Maskers and Butch Vesley Body Shops before proudly opening K&K Auto Body in Toledo, Iowa. In 1980, he was united in marriage to Dawn (Carlson) Troutner in Chelsea. They had two kids, Carrie and Curt. The couple later divorced. Rick was a loving and devoted father to his kids and his grandkids, Austin, Morgyn and Brynlee, with whom he had an undeniable devotion and special bond. Rick enjoyed farming, hunting, motocross racing, wood-working and buying junk and fixing it up, as well as spending time with family and friends. He especially cherished quality time together with his grandkids, whether while motocross racing or on the farm riding the ranger. He is survived by children, Carrie (Zak) Kupka of Walford, Iowa, and Curt (Haley) Kupka of Elberon, Iowa, and their three children, Austin, Morgyn and Brynlee; a special friend, Doreen Vesley; his mother, Betty Kupka; and two brothers, Paul (Jamie) Kupka and Butch (Diane) Kupka; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin; and two brothers, Matt and Mike. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the Eagles Club in Tama, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.