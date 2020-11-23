RICKY ALLAN THIES Marion Ricky Allan Thies, 60, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. A private family funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A livestream of the service can be viewed starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at client.tribucast.com/tcid/
60791466. Rick was born on May 17, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Erwin and Dorothy (Schoepske) Thies. Rick was united in marriage to Jody Mohwinkle on July 6, 1996. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Marion. Rick enjoyed attending his kids' activities and woodworking, having made various shelves, a sewing table, and a Nativity scene. He was a sports fan, especially the 2020 Super Bowl Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Rick always had a corny, dumb joke to share with those around him. Rick is survived by his wife, Jody; daughter, Nicole; son, Brandon; parents-in-law, Ralph and Vivian Mohwinkle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Kerri Mohwinkle; nephew, Jonathon; nieces, Kaitlyn, Kasidy and Kinsey; aunt, Margaret Henning; aunt and uncle, Burton and Ellen Thies; uncles, Dave Schoepske and Fred Schoepske; and numerous cousins and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Deloras Schoepske and Darlene Schoepske; uncles, Wilbert Thies and Harold Henning; and Gigi, the dog he didn't think we needed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thies family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.