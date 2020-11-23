1/1
Ricky Allan Thies
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICKY ALLAN THIES Marion Ricky Allan Thies, 60, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. A private family funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A livestream of the service can be viewed starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at client.tribucast.com/tcid/ 60791466. Rick was born on May 17, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Erwin and Dorothy (Schoepske) Thies. Rick was united in marriage to Jody Mohwinkle on July 6, 1996. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Marion. Rick enjoyed attending his kids' activities and woodworking, having made various shelves, a sewing table, and a Nativity scene. He was a sports fan, especially the 2020 Super Bowl Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Rick always had a corny, dumb joke to share with those around him. Rick is survived by his wife, Jody; daughter, Nicole; son, Brandon; parents-in-law, Ralph and Vivian Mohwinkle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Kerri Mohwinkle; nephew, Jonathon; nieces, Kaitlyn, Kasidy and Kinsey; aunt, Margaret Henning; aunt and uncle, Burton and Ellen Thies; uncles, Dave Schoepske and Fred Schoepske; and numerous cousins and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Deloras Schoepske and Darlene Schoepske; uncles, Wilbert Thies and Harold Henning; and Gigi, the dog he didn't think we needed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thies family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved