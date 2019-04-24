|
RICKY ALLEN BAILEY Hiawatha Ricky Allen Bailey, 57, died Friday, April 19, 2019. Survivors include his children, Becky, Mary, Rachel and Derik; two sisters, Jean and Connie; his 10 grand-children; one great-granddaughter; and his ex-wife, Christine Bailey. He was preceded in death by his dad, Edward Bailey; mom, Kim Bailey; his daughter, Amy Bailey; and his grandmother, Myung. Ricky was born May 3, 1961. He was a longtime mechanic and car transporter. He loved to travel and drive. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to spend time with his family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019