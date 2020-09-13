1/1
Ricky James Sherman
RICKY JAMES SHERMAN Davenport Ricky James Sherman, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, following a stroke. He was born in Fort Lee, Va., on May 12, 1960, to James and Patricia Sherman. He graduated from Center Point High School in 1978 and attended the University of Iowa. He retired from the Davenport Fire Department in 2018 after 21 years of service. He married Betsey Johnson in 1998 and they have two children, William Gordon and Eliza Morgan Sherman, both of whom currently are students at Iowa State University. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, James and Patricia (Benson) Sherman. He is survived by his wife and children; sisters, Suzanne Sherman and Tina Schemmel; nieces and nephews, Ben and Eric Schemmel, Pamela Kuemmerle and Harris (Sophie von Hahn) Kuemmerle, Charles (Melissa) Manis, Geoffrey (Jennifer) Manis and their children. He also is survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, and his large "Minnesota Family" with whom he vacationed for 50 years. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date as per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ricky's name to Living Land and Waters, www.livinglandsandwaters.org/how-to-help/donate.html (Please use the credit/debit card link. Directly below that, look for the 'add special instructions' link. You may add Ricky's name there.) Or to Fishing Has No Boundaries/Eastern Iowa Chapter, fhnbinc.org/donate/ (You may add Ricky's name and specify 'Eastern Iowa Chapter' in the comments section.) Checks also may be mailed to Quad City Cremation Center at 701 First Ave., Silvis, IL 61282.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
