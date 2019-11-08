|
RICKY L. COULBOURN Cedar Rapids Ricky L. Coulbourn, 56, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life service from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Five Seasons Club House. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Wanda; a daughter, Shirley (Alex) Bentley of Cedar Rapids; and three sons, Michael (Sarah), Brian and Rich, all of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by three brothers, two sisters and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and a granddaughter, Alyssa. Ricky was born July 22, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Richard and Shirley Coulbourn. He married Wanda Davenport on April 24, 2005, in Cedar Rapids. Ricky had various jobs and was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and time spent with his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Ricky's family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019