Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
the Five Seasons Club House
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Coulbourn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky L. Coulbourn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky L. Coulbourn Obituary
RICKY L. COULBOURN Cedar Rapids Ricky L. Coulbourn, 56, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life service from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Five Seasons Club House. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Wanda; a daughter, Shirley (Alex) Bentley of Cedar Rapids; and three sons, Michael (Sarah), Brian and Rich, all of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by three brothers, two sisters and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and a granddaughter, Alyssa. Ricky was born July 22, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Richard and Shirley Coulbourn. He married Wanda Davenport on April 24, 2005, in Cedar Rapids. Ricky had various jobs and was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and time spent with his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Ricky's family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -