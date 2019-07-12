RICKY "RICK" LEE VEENSTRA Cedar Rapids Ricky "Rick" Lee Veenstra, 59 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, as a result of a boating accident while fishing at Palisades State Park. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Private family burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Rick was born May 10, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, to Robert and Iris Veenstra. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School in 1978, then served his country as an aircraft maintenance specialist in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 to 1983. A talented mechanic from an early age, Rick applied his technical abilities to auto, cycle and marine engineering for both work and pleasure. For the past 10 years, he proudly held the position of lead building engineer for Washington High School. Rick had a magnetic personality and a big heart to help those in need. His fun spirit and contagious laughter were qualities he brought to each encounter. He demonstrated his care through living the idiom, "give the shirt off your back" and ensured that if he could help, he would. His joy came from both family and friends as well as the hobbies of fishing, hunting, grilling and an occasional recreational trip to the casino. He will be missed by many. Rick is survived by his mother, Iris Veenstra of Cedar Rapids; sister, Patricia Veenstra of Cedar Rapids; brother, Kenneth Veenstra of Cleveland, Texas; daughters, Jessie (Sean) Coburn of Amana and Katie (Jesse) Kopecky of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren and special nephews, Kurt (Kim) Veenstra of Eugene, Ore., and Kolby (Jana) Veenstra of Eden Prairie, Minn. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Rick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019