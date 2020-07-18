1/
Ricky R. Petersen
1955 - 2020
RICKY R. PETERSEN Marion Ricky R. Petersen, 64, of Marion, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Willow Gardens. There will be no visitation or services at this time. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three brothers, Roger (Connie) of Marion, Steve (Leslie) of Fort Lupton, Colo., and Randy of Lake Havasu, Ariz. He also is survived by one niece, three nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ricky was born Dec. 16, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Raymond and Mary (Kimball) Petersen. He was a house painter in the Cedar Rapids/Marion area for many years. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, was meticulous with the care of his lawn, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Please leave a message or tribute to Ricky's family on our web page www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
