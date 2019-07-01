|
RIK B. HOVEN Cedar Rapids Rik B. Hoven, 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Per Rik's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Rik was born Feb. 16, 1955, in Chicago, the son of Roy and Ruth (Ostlund) Hoven. He married Sandra Gilbert on Dec. 27, 1986, in Cedar Rapids. He worked as an electrical engineer for Rockwell Collins for more than 30 years. Rik loved riding his Harley-Davidson and flying remote control airplanes. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Hoven of Cedar Rapids; son, Andrew Bauer of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Kim (Nick) Komaridis of New Hampshire; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Rik was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janice Downing; and son, Bobby Hosea. Please share a memory of Rik at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019