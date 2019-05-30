RITA ANN BOHR Lisbon Rita Ann Bohr, 76, of Lisbon, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019, in her home. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Lisbon United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Lisbon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon at 100 S. Cedar St. Rita was born April 25, 1943, in Iowa City, the daughter of Ray and Marguerite (Baxa) Mitchell. She attended Lisbon Schools. Rita was united in marriage to Don Bohr on Nov. 12, 1960, at Lisbon Federated Church. Rita and Don farmed in Lisbon and Mechanicsville area from 1958 to 1982. She was a farm wife, family baby sitter, for several years, and in later years, worked at the ACT in Iowa City. She enjoyed playing euchre, bingo, visiting with friends and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rita is survived by her children, Jeff (Tammy) Bohr of Lisbon, Brian (Donna) Bohr of North Liberty and Melissa (Joe) Nelson of Lisbon; seven grandchildren, Jenny (Chris) Caspers, Jessie (Brian) Farrell, Jacob Bohr, Jordan Bohr, Elizabeth Bohr, Tanner Nelson and Teddy Nelson; four great-grandchildren, Kaden, Lynnlee and Teegan Caspers and Reeson Farrell; step-granddaughter, Brittney Edwards; grandpuppy, Hawkeye; three sisters, Donna (Marvin) Albaugh, Kathy (Steven) Connell and Sharon Kos all of Lisbon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Bohr; brothers-in-law, Greg Kos and Dean (Laurene and Annie) Bohr; a nephew, Bill Bohr; her father-in-law, Harold Bohr. Memorials may be directed to the family or to the donor's choice of charity. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019