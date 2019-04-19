RITA C. KRALL Iowa City Rita C. Krall, 95, died peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Wenceslaus Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the or to a memorial fund in Rita's name. Rita was born Nov. 19, 1923, in Iowa City, the daughter of Frank and Bessie (Greazel) Lenoch. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. On Aug. 16, 1949, Rita married Joseph H. Krall in Iowa City. Prior to marriage, Rita was employed at Piper's Candy and Northwestern Bell where she was a telephone operator. Joe and Rita were longtime Johnson County farmers. When Rita married Joe, the city girl moved to the country and became a farm wife and mom. She loved to garden, can, bake and work in the yard. Rita was a loyal, longtime Hawkeyes football fan who began attending games as a freshman in high school. Joe and Rita had season tickets to Iowa games from the early years in their marriage. Rita's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of her life. She never missed a chance to attend their sporting events, school functions and dance recitals. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. Rita always had a positive, upbeat attitude and welcomed others with a smile. She always put others before herself. The family extends their appreciation to all the caregivers at Crestview Care Center. Rita is survived by her three children, Joette Meyer and Mike (Candy) Krall, both of Solon, and Kris (Don) Murphy of West Branch; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Matthew Meyer and his daughter, Chloe, Jo, Jeremy Krall, Jamie (Cory) Gebel and their children, Rylan and Dalton, Jodie (Vince) Colson, Angela (Mike) Klinkkammer and their children, Lexi, Aly and Eli and Luke Murphy (Jenny Robb); sisters-in-law, Pat Lenoch, Sophie Lenoch and Marian Knowling; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; siblings, Father Francis Lenoch, Leo Lenoch, Magdalen (John) Kasper, John Lenoch and Peter (Kathryne) Lenoch; and her son-in-law, Jim Meyer. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary