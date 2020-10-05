1/1
RITA CHAPMAN Hopkinton Rita Chapman, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Private family services will be held Wednesday. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monticello. Fr. Paul Baldwin will officiate at the services. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are three daughters, Pam (Russ) Knock, LuAnn (Mike) Manson and Valerie Frericks; a daughter-in-law, Judy Chapman; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Barbara Martin, Edward (Alice) Redmond and Robert (Pat) Redmond. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Amy; a son, Wayne; and 10 siblings, Loretta Tuttle, Lucille Poppe, John Redmond, Earl Redmond, Mary Picary, Agnes Still, Elizabeth Ash, Eugene Redmond, George Redmond and Johanna Deuker. Rita Christine Redmond was born on Dec. 11, 1937, at the family home in Cascade. She was daughter of Benjamin and Anna (Dietiker) Redmond. Rita attended the Cascade schools. She was married to Cecil Chapman. They later divorced. Rita worked as a waitress in the Home Cafe in Monticello and other places. Later she worked at Farm Tech in Hopkinton and moved with them to Dyersville, where she retired in 1999. Rita enjoyed time spent with her family, especially if it was with a good pot of coffee. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, watching Westerns and the "Golden Girls."

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
