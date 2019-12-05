|
RITA DEVENNEY Cedar Rapids Rita DeVenney, 50, died of a heart attack on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Rita was the epitome of love. She rescued animals and people at every opportunity. Survivors include her girlfriend, Heather Feuerhelm of Fairfax; her children, Kayla, Robert, Corbin, Hunter, Lori DeVenney and Colton Cason; her previous partner, Jennifer Rowray; her best friend, Stacy Wisnousky; and a wide array of family in all its forms. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and Rose Holton; and her sister, Dawn VerVynck. Rita was born in Kewanee, Ill., and loved sports. Her most valued role was as mother and girlfriend. She loved animals, especially dogs, country music and standing up for people. Most recently, Rita worked at Kennedy High School as a paraprofessional. She loved all of her kids. Her final gift was as an organ donor for Iowa Donor Network. She continues to give and you can honor her by being an organ donor. Visitation will be at Gloria Dei Lutheran in Cedar Rapids from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday. Guests are encouraged to wear Cubs, Packers or Hawkeyes clothing or colors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019