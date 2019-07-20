RITA J. LANSING New Vienna Rita J. Lansing, 84, of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Monday, July 22, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home before funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Rita was born March 6, 1935, in Petersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Hugo and Regina (Deutmeyer) Funke. She married Lawrence Lansing on Oct. 1, 1958, in Dyersville, Iowa. Together they farmed near Earlville for six years before moving to the farm north of New Vienna in 1965 where they still were living today. While on the farm, Rita was a homemaker who enjoyed being busy outside, quilting, baking and crocheting. She and her husband, Lawrence, loved dancing and listening to polka music. Rita loved spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friends. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lawrence; seven children, Randy (LuAnn) Lansing of New Vienna, Barbara (Steve) Hermsen of Bennett, Elaine (Roger) Langel of New Vienna, David (Becky) Lansing of Worthington, Joan (Brad) Cunningham of Cedar Rapids, Larry (Brenda) Lansing of Cedar Rapids and Kim (Matt) Miller of Marion; grandchildren, Jason Lansing, Amy (Seve) Rodriguez, Adam Lansing, Josh (Brittany) Lansing, Chad Hermsen, Joy (Josh) Kessler, Justin Hermsen, Ashley (Andy) Aldridge, Tyler (Karen) Langel, Staci Langel (fiancé Tyler Steger), Nicole (Wes) Marbach, Callie Lansing (fiancé Chris Nurczyk), Jenna Lansing, Emily, Sarah and Michael Cunningham, Devin and Rilee Lansing, and Brooklyn, Blake and Bryson Miller; 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Verna Lee Digmann, Lois (Art) Kern, Theresa (Charlie) Schindler and Darlene (Wayne) Wegmann; in-laws, Karen Funke, Janet Funke, John Lansing and Donald (Diane) Lansing; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Regina Funke; grandson, Ryan Langel; siblings, Dorothy (Leo) Mensen, Janice (Laverne) Mensen, Leon Funke, Mary Lou Funke and Floyd Funke; parents-in-law, John and Margret Lansing; in-laws, Edward Digmann, Lois Lansing, Lavern Lansing, Anna Mae Lansing and Glady (Lavern Lansing) (Purl Lake) Lansing-Lake; and five nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 20, 2019