RITA KAY PAULY Palo Rita Kay Pauly, 65, of Palo, Iowa, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Rita was born on Aug. 18, 1954, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Wilford and Wanda Dawson. Her biggest passions in life were her six grandchildren, baking, painting rocks and spending time with close friends. Survivors include two sons, Eric (Maranda) Pauly and Ryan (Christy) Pauly, both of Palo; six grandchildren, Connor, Sophia, Carlyn, Madelyn, Maci and Grayson; sister, Janet (John) Lyle; and many other dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life has been set from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Mary Marr Lodge at Marr Park in Ainsworth.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
