RITA L. (MEYER) MCDONALD Williamsburg Rita L. (Meyer) McDonald passed away at her home south of Parnell on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with her husband Bill at her side. She was 69. Rita was born at Miller Hospital in Williamsburg, on Sept. 16, 1950, to parents Harvey and Netha (Noyes) Meyer. Growing up on the farm, she enjoyed the challenge of walking barefoot on the clothesline wires and especially loved playing with kittens dressed in clothes made by her grandmother Anna Meyer. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1968. She graduated in 1974 from Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. Rita and William McDonald were married Sept. 10, 1976, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Parnell. Over the years she worked as a waitress for BJ's Standard Service and many years at Holden's Foundation Seeds. She managed the computer department for the research division, retiring in 2003. She worked at the Williamsburg Historical Society since its beginning in 2007. Rita was instrumental in the Williamsburg Sesquicentennial and other Williamsburg events. She was a member of the Iowa County Historical Society. She enjoyed music and sports. The Gus Steffen Quartet, Bill and Rita, Gus Steffen and Sandy Ficken sang for many occasions. When Gus moved out of state, Ed Ficken joined the quartet. She was instrumental in the Parnell baseball program and she never missed the annual trips to the Drake Relays for the last 40 years. Rita and Bill especially enjoyed watching their grandchildren in their activities. Rita is survived by her husband, William 'Bill' McDonald; sons, Pat (Amy) and Sam (Michelle); grandchildren, Isabella, Kai, Jude, Agnes, Louis and Simon; sisters, Sandy Ficken (Ed) and Virginia Rickard (Gary); aunts, Ilene Meyer and Shirley Noyes; and nieces, nephews and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, Monte; and dear uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life memorial and burial will be at a later date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Rita and her family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be given to Williamsburg Historical Society, Lutheran Interparish School and the Iowa County Food Bank. You may send memorial contributions c/o Powell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 269, Williamsburg, IA 52361.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020