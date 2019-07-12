RITA MAE RINIKER Epworth Rita Mae Riniker, 84, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home in rural Epworth, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Rita may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the funeral home. Services for Rita will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa. She is survived by 12 children, Gary (Cynthia) Riniker of Bernard, James Riniker of Epworth, Christopher (Katherine) Riniker of Strawberry Point, Mark (Lorie) Riniker of Farley, Timothy (Cindy) Riniker of Elkader, Thomas Riniker of Cuba City, Wis., Robert Riniker of Greeley, Bruce (Jeanette) Riniker of Winthrop, Luann Riniker of Epworth, Lois (Jerry) Hammerand of Sherrill, Bernard Jr. and Richard Riniker, both of Epworth; 23 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Raphael Tigges and John Denlinger, both of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Charlene Riniker of New Vienna. She also is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard Riniker; two children in infancy, Peter and Joanna; one grandchild, Michael Riniker; one great-grandchild, Aiden Schaffer; two sisters, Ruth Denlinger and Rosemary Tigges; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jacob (Bernice), Arthur (Dorothy), Rosina (William) Loney, Anna, Stephen (Rose), Frances (Reynold) Steffen, Andrew (Coletta) and Otto. Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019