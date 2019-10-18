|
RITA ROSE PULVER Bloomfield Rita Rose Pulver, 85, of Bloomfield, Iowa, formerly of Swisher, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with a visitation one hour prior. Father Kenneth J. Glaser will officiate. Burial: 2 p.m. at Anderson Cemetery, Swisher. Rita was born Jan. 23, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Nutz) Morong. She graduated from St. Columbkille High School in Dubuque in 1952. Rita married Leroy "Swede" Pulver on Nov. 19, 1955, at St. Columbkille Church in Dubuque. She worked at Wilson Foods/Farmstead in the office until she retired in 1991. Rita was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. When she was younger, she enjoyed bowling leagues and later in life, she loved water aerobics, bingo, card games and fishing. When Rita wasn't on the move, she liked to watch Westerns and game shows. Rita is survived by her husband, Leroy "Swede" Pulver of Bloomfield; children, John (Emma) Pulver of Cedar Rapids, Tina (Dale) Richmond of Swisher and Barb VanGorder of Des Moines; grandchildren, Cory (Jennifer) Richmond, Casey (Hannah) Richmond, Cole Richmond, Tyler VanGorder and Ashlie VanGorder; great-grandchildren, Dempsey, Evra, Rooney, Taggert and one on the way; special friend, Joanie Ward; and her beloved cat, Rascal. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; seven sisters; special friend, Mary Plotz; and two granddogs, Tigger and Pyro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be donated, per Rita's wishes. Please share a memory of Rita at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019