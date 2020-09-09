RITA K. RUSS Monticello Rita K. Russ, 86, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home before funeral services. Masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Masks will be required. Rita was born Aug. 9, 1934, the daughter of Edward and Magdalena (Theis) Egloff. She married Nick Russ on June 9, 1959, in Dyersville, Iowa. Together they lived in several communities, including Dubuque, Delaware and Jones counties, eventually settling in Monticello. Survivors include her children, Dave (Geralyn) Russ of Anamosa, Deb (Larry) Laing of Tipton, Dan Russ of Monticello, Diane (Scott) Schroeder of Mechanicsville, Daryl (Robin) Russ of Washington and Lori (Ed) Squires of Kenosha, Wis.; 16 grnndchildren; three great-grandchildren, whom she adored; and in-law, Tony Russ of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick, in 2013; siblings, Bob Egloff, Lorraine Dunkel, Rosie Vorwald, Clarence Egloff, Alvina Egloff, Mary Kramer and Alice Russ; and in-laws, Mary Ann (LeRoy) Kern. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice House of Mercy and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice House of Mercy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
