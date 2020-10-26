ROBERT "BOB" A. BURROUGHS Marion Robert "Bob" A. Burroughs, 76, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Air Force Honors Detail. Inurnment will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha, Iowa, at a later date. Bob was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Hondo, Texas, to Raphael and Eleanor (Burbridge) Burroughs while his father was stationed with the U.S. Army Air Corps. They subsequently moved back home to Illinois. Bob lived in Toluca, Ill., until the summer of 1959, when he moved with the family to Belle Plaine, Iowa. Bob graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1962 and moved to Cedar Rapids. He worked for Highway Equipment, Allis Chalmers and Wilson Sinclair Company before entering the U.S. Air Force in April 1967. Bob served in the Air Force for over 23 years with overseas duty in Korea, Germany (twice) and Saudi Arabia. He retired at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss., on Sept. 1, 1990, and moved back to the Cedar Rapids area. Bob married Donna Beck on Nov. 22, 1997. He is survived by his wife, Donna; brothers, Bill (Linda) of Indiana, Jerry (Barb) of Marion and Mike; sisters, Karen and Marcia; daughter, Samantha Burroughs; stepson, Kevin (Cheryl) Lesiak, all of Green Acres, Fla.; stepson, Don Beck; stepdaughters, Dawn (Bill) Perez and Diane (Troy) McShane; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats, Cali and Tori. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Deborah Miller; and sister, Mary June. Memorials in Bob's memory may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society at 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; or the American Cancer Society
at 1717 Ingersoll Ave., No. 111, Des Moines, IA 50309. Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.