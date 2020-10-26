1/1
Robert A. "Bob" Burroughs
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT "BOB" A. BURROUGHS Marion Robert "Bob" A. Burroughs, 76, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Air Force Honors Detail. Inurnment will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha, Iowa, at a later date. Bob was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Hondo, Texas, to Raphael and Eleanor (Burbridge) Burroughs while his father was stationed with the U.S. Army Air Corps. They subsequently moved back home to Illinois. Bob lived in Toluca, Ill., until the summer of 1959, when he moved with the family to Belle Plaine, Iowa. Bob graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1962 and moved to Cedar Rapids. He worked for Highway Equipment, Allis Chalmers and Wilson Sinclair Company before entering the U.S. Air Force in April 1967. Bob served in the Air Force for over 23 years with overseas duty in Korea, Germany (twice) and Saudi Arabia. He retired at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss., on Sept. 1, 1990, and moved back to the Cedar Rapids area. Bob married Donna Beck on Nov. 22, 1997. He is survived by his wife, Donna; brothers, Bill (Linda) of Indiana, Jerry (Barb) of Marion and Mike; sisters, Karen and Marcia; daughter, Samantha Burroughs; stepson, Kevin (Cheryl) Lesiak, all of Green Acres, Fla.; stepson, Don Beck; stepdaughters, Dawn (Bill) Perez and Diane (Troy) McShane; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats, Cali and Tori. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Deborah Miller; and sister, Mary June. Memorials in Bob's memory may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society at 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; or the American Cancer Society at 1717 Ingersoll Ave., No. 111, Des Moines, IA 50309. Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved