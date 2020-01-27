|
ROBERT A. ROE Coralville Robert A. Roe, 81, of Clemons, formerly of Coralville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Bangor Liberty Friends Church in Bangor, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will be at Clemons cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bangor Liberty Friends Church or the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com. Robert was born Nov. 12, 1938, to Earl and Irma (Miller) Roe in Des Moines. He went to Hubbard High School, worked with his dad in a garage and worked as an aircraft electrician. Robert was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert, Calif., for four years where he got his diploma and met his true love, Jeanette, at a military dance. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Yunker on March 8, 1958, in North Hollywood, Calif. Robert was employed with Iowa Illinois Gas & Electric as a lineman. He volunteered in the Sunshine Acres children home in Mesa, Ariz., and in House of Compassion in Marshalltown. Robert enjoyed creative writing and activities such as racquetball and shuffleboard. He enjoyed riding his Gold Wing Aspencade motorcycle. Robert will be remembered for his sense of humor, his stories and the gentle manner in which he graciously treated people. He spent a large part of his retirement residing in Mesa, Ariz., and Clemons, Iowa. Robert attended the Bangor Liberty Friends Church. He cherished nothing more in this world than his faith, his wife, his family, close friends and, especially his grandchildren whom were the light of his life. Robert passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, each of whom he dearly loved. Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette; his four children, Alan (Michelle Nagle) Roe of Iowa City, Iowa, Melody (Abi) Salimi of Marietta, Ga., Kathy (Mark) Whitear of Granite Falls, Minn., and Janet (Dennis) Klein of Clemons, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Blake and Brianne Roe, Sheida Zelaya, Shearean Salimi, Sheena Freeman, Christopher and Amanda Gasca, Jolene Nolta, Jeanette, Tricia and Amy Klein; eight great-grandchildren; his sister- and brother-in-law, Beverley (Otto) Young; and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends. He preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Irma Roe; and his sister, Betty May Roja.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020