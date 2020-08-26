ROBERT ALLEN DAVIS Iowa City Robert Allen Davis, 76, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at MercyOne surrounded by his family. Family committal services will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held next spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Patti Davis for an educational fund for their grandchildren. Robert was born Dec. 27, 1943, to Richard and Florence (Hobstetter) Davis. He was a graduate of City High School. On Sept. 2, 1972, Robert married Patti Shelangoski in Iowa City. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Robert was an electrician with MidAmerican Energy for many years. He was a proud member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Robert loved to fish, play cards (especially euchre) and was an avid Hawkeyes fan. He is survived by his loving wife, Patti, and their two children, Danielle Rios of Minneapolis and Nick (Sun Ae) Davis of Iowa City; three granddaughters, Delaney and Maya Rios and Gabrielle Davis; two siblings, Jim (Barb) Davis of Iowa City and Jan (Eric) Smith of Boulder, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
.