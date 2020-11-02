ROBERT "BOB" ALLEN MENGIS Iowa City Robert "Bob" Allen Mengis, 64, of Iowa City, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at Parkview Manor in Wellman, Iowa. Honoring his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date with details to be announced when decided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Syringomyelia and Chiari Alliance Project, asap.org/fundraise/donate/
or Hospice of Washington County, hospiceofwc.org/giving/donate-now
. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Bob was born Oct. 25, 1956, in Rochester, Minn., to James and Eileen (Macken) Mengis. He moved with his family to Iowa City in 1968. He graduated from City High School in 1975, and then cum laude from the DeVry Institute of Technology Phoenix campus in 1980. After graduation Bob pursued a career in electronics for the remainder of his working life. From 1980 to 1988, he worked for companies associated with oil exploration and seismic data collection in Texas, Colorado and Libya, Africa. From 1988 to 1997, he worked as a senior engineering technician for Compaq Computer in the R&D Corporate Reliability Engineering Division. After returning to the Iowa City area in 1997, to be closer to his family, Bob held positions related to computer network administration and individual support. Bob enjoyed many hobbies, which included listening to music and playing his acoustic and electric guitars, collecting and rehabbing electronic devices including old radios, collecting baseball cards and participating in and watching sports. Bob's son Logan, who was born in 1999, was his pride and joy. He loved celebrating Logan's milestones, sharing his hobbies, and spending time outdoors, camping, swimming and biking with him. Bob had an exuberance for life, a quick wit and a keen sense of humor, which we always say he inherited from his mother. He often had his family and friends in stitches. In 2010, Bob was diagnosed with Chiari I Malformation and Syringomyelia. He subsequently had three surgeries in 2010, 2012 and 2013 to alleviate symptoms and prevent paralysis. Bob's belief in the power of prayer and faith gave him courage, comfort and peace as his health declined. He attended Catholic Mass, ecumenical services and Bible study when his health permitted. He is survived by his son, Logan Sears of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his father, James Mengis of Iowa City, Iowa; three sisters, Mary (Michael) Kundert of Iowa City, Lou Ann (Perry) Kraus of Braselton, Ga., and Linda (Geoff) Butterfield of Jackson, Wyo.; nieces, Katrina (Ryan) Harrison and Kathleen (Chris) Smith; great-nieces, Keira Harrison and Addison Smith; and great-nephew C. Parker Smith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Mengis, and his grandparents. www.lensingfuneral.com