ROBERT ALLEN WILLIAMS SR. Cedar Rapids Robert Allen Williams Sr., 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Iowa City. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Robert was born on Aug. 16, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, where he attended Cedar Rapids community schools. He often reminisced about his high school basketball career and was part of the Washington High School 1969 state championship team. Robert worked various construction and customer service jobs throughout his life. He enjoyed watching Westerns, playing pool, listening to music and dancing. Robert was a great cook and especially enjoyed barbecuing. Robert is survived by his children, Robert (Sara), Brandon and Laura Williams; sister, Arlethia (Darell) Williams; niece and great-niece, Ericia and Breseis Williams; grandchildren, Isiah, Kobe, Trey, and Cora Williams; and many beloved family members. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Howard) Williams and Odas Williams.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
