ROBERT ENGLE BARBARA ENGLE Marion Robert Engle, 85, and Barbara Engle, 80, both of Marion, Iowa, left this life as they lived it, together, on April 9, 2020. Robert Engle was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Keith and Helen (Smrha) Engle. Barbara Julia James was born April 1, 1940, the daughter of Homer and Maxine (Acklin) James. Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956. Robert and Barbara were united in marriage on March 13, 1989, in Las Vegas. They both retired from Quaker Oats. They enjoyed their retirement home in Guttenberg for many years before moving back to the area. Survivors include Robert's three children, Kathy Engle, Carol Straight and Barb Gould; Barbara's three children, Kevin Roberts, Pamela Hansen and Brenda Lacher; Robert's grandson. Anthony Blackford; Barbara's 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; Barbara's sister, Sharon (Paul) Masters; and her brother, Kurt (Vicky) James. They were preceded in death by their parents; Robert's son, Dennis Engle; Barbara's son, Clint Roberts; and Barbara's brother, Larry James. Per their request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
