Robert Auman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT J. AUMAN Cedar Rapids Robert J. Auman, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private family service will be held on Friday, June 12. Burial: Shueyville Cemetery in Shueyville, Iowa. Robert was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Slater, Iowa, the son of Lester and Mary (Hajkal) Auman. He married June Kauffman in Cedar Rapids. Robert was a sausage maker in the Czech Village at Polehna's Meat Market in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of Western Fraternal. Survivors include his children, David Auman, Beverly (Larry) Thole and Karen Simmons, all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Betty (Russell) Kauffman; daughter-in-law, Chris Auman of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, June Auman; parents, Lester and Mary Auman; sons, Gary and Mark Auman; and brother, Donald Auman. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Bob & Karen were great employee. Bob perfected the art of sausage making like no other.MY Wife and I want to say how much we appreciated his dedication. Rest in peace my friend
Jack & Dianne OConnell
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved