ROBERT J. AUMAN Cedar Rapids Robert J. Auman, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private family service will be held on Friday, June 12. Burial: Shueyville Cemetery in Shueyville, Iowa. Robert was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Slater, Iowa, the son of Lester and Mary (Hajkal) Auman. He married June Kauffman in Cedar Rapids. Robert was a sausage maker in the Czech Village at Polehna's Meat Market in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of Western Fraternal. Survivors include his children, David Auman, Beverly (Larry) Thole and Karen Simmons, all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Betty (Russell) Kauffman; daughter-in-law, Chris Auman of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, June Auman; parents, Lester and Mary Auman; sons, Gary and Mark Auman; and brother, Donald Auman. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.