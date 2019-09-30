|
ROBERT B. "BOBBY" FULTON Cedar Rapids Robert B. "Bobby" Fulton, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home officiated by certified celebrant Amy Hart. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors in Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Bobby was born Oct. 15, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of John H. and Alice L. (Baird) Fulton. In 1965, he graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School then entered the U.S. Air Force where he served in England. In April of 1967, Bobby married Linda Hemminger and had three children. The couple later divorced. After his four years of military service, Bobby became a deputy sheriff for the Linn County Sheriff's Office. Detective/Sgt. Fulton retired as a detective in 2003, after 32 years with the department. He then worked at golf courses in his retirement years. Bobby enjoyed playing softball in his younger years and was a member of the Paradise and Lenny's Lounge teams. Bobby is survived by his children, Amy (Tim) Gustafson of Chicago, Todd (Holly) Fulton of Richmond, Va., and John (Kelly) Fulton of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Marissa and Amber Gustafson, Nicolas and Brynn Fulton, Mason and Lexi Bailey and Jacob and Justin Fulton; and a sister, Sue Ann (Rick) Sickles of Des Moines. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Fulton; and two brothers and their wives, Jack (Joanne) Fulton and Charles (Elaine) Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial fund that has been established in Bobby's memory. Please share a memory of Bobby at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019