ROBERT B. "CHUG" WILSON Iowa City Robert B. "Chug" Wilson died Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020, at his home outside of Iowa City, surrounded by family when he passed. Private family services have been held with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A public service will be held at a date to be announced, at which time family and friends can gather to celebrate Chug's life, share stories, and support one another as they remember Chug with a bite of apple and a toast of cider! For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.