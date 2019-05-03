ROBERT BAKER Marion Robert Baker, 78, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully from leukemia on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his friends and family. The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at Marion Methodist Church, 5050 REC Dr., Marion, conducted by Pastor Mike Morgan and Vicki Standley. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Robert was born on March 6, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Floyd and Viola (Heiden) Baker. He attended Sacramento State College. At the age of 19, Robert began working at Aerojet General Corp. in Sacramento, Calif., making him the youngest lab technician in the company. He was happily married to Colette for 30 years. From this union, they had a daughter, Kimberly. Colette later passed in 2000. On Sept. 10, 2005, he was united in marriage to Dawn Carney. Robert was a quality-control lab technician at General Mills, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed being a member of the Cedar Rapids Corvette Club. Robert was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Dawn (Carney) Baker of Marion; daughter, Kimberly (Jason) Stanek of Johnston, Iowa; granddaughters, Sofie and Ellie Stanek; stepson, Brent (Rosie) Carney of Easton, Pa.; stepdaughter, Brooke (Warren) Kish of Evergreen, Colo.; and stepgrandchildren, William and Isabelle. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Colette Baker, in 2000. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Ghosh Foundation, 1951 51st St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 520 Eighth Ave., Seventh Floor, New York, NY 10018, in Robert's memory. The family expresses thank-yous to Dr. Chirantan Ghosh and his caring staff, St. Luke's Hospital's staff in the emergency room department, 4-East and 5-Center departments, Dr. Jana Marlett and Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019