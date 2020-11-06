1/1
Robert "Bob" Bauer
1939 - 2020
ROBERT "BOB" BAUER Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" Bauer, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Private graveside services at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Bob and his family. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Rhoda; sons, Mark (Debbie) Jordan of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and John (Lisa Berry) Bauer of Bertram; grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Jordan of Myrtle Beach, and Megan and Nathan Bauer of Cedar Rapids; brothers, David (Chris) Bauer of Marion and Rod (Mary) Bauer of Prescott, Ariz.; numerous close cousins, nieces and nephews; many extended family members; several close friends; and dog, Gizzy. Robert Leo Bauer was born Sept. 4, 1939, in La Porte City, to Leo and Jean (McChane) Bauer. He graduated from Marion High School in 1957, where he enjoyed participating in FFA, hunting, trapping and fishing. He always loved animals. Bob met Rhoda Shaw Jordan through a mutual friend, and they were married Aug. 29, 1964, at the Marion Methodist Church. Always a hard worker, he was proud to have worked in building maintenance at Rockwell for over 44 years, retiring in 2001. Bob and Rhoda were members of the Church on Northland (First Baptist Church-Church of the Brethren). The Bauers enjoyed traveling via back roads, watching their children and grandchildren's activities, and going for walks. Bob especially enjoyed working on anything that had an engine — especially his 1932 Ford Coupe, driving, and going to car shows or races. Volunteering was especially important to Bob, who could be found helping with youth basketball, calling Bingo at the Hiawatha Care Center, or simply using his handy skills to help out a friend or family member. Bob cherished spending time with his family most, especially during his favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the Church on Northland, 5200 Northland Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share your support and memories with Bob's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
