ROBERT AUSTIN BERESFORD Troy Mills Robert Austin Beresford, 80, of Troy Mills, Iowa, passed away suddenly Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home in Troy Mills. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Cremation will follow a private family gathering. A memorial graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Troy Mills Cemetery. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Robert was born May 31, 1939, in Epworth, Iowa, one of eight children to Harvey and Evelyn (Ulrich) Beresford. He was a 1957 graduate of Central City High School. Robert served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. On Dec. 14, 1961, Robert was united in marriage to Carole Jean Kelso. He was employed as a carpenter at the former Wilson & Co. in 1962, until the plant, which was last known as Farmstead Foods, closed in 1990. Robert was also a self-employed carpenter who loved spending time in his shop doing woodworking. Robert was well known in his community for his civic pride and his generosity with his time and skills. For more than 20 years, he volunteered on the Troy Mills Fire Department and served as fire chief for many of those years. Robert also served as president of the Troy Mills Sanitary District and belonged to the Troy Mills Historical Society. He was an avid collector of old tools, rubber tire ashtrays and advertising memorabilia. Robert enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Robert is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Carole Beresford of Troy Mills; two sons, Robert (Nan) Beresford of Stafford, Va., and Kevin Beresford of Walker, Iowa; three daughters, Teri (Phil) Mosher of Walker, Diana (Jeff) McDowell of Ryan, Iowa, and Jennifer (Sean) Gill of Wellman, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathryn Bradley and Hazel (Erwin) Schuettpelz, both of Marion; one brother, Keith (Jane) Beresford of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Beresford; sister- and brother-in-law, Beverly and Leonard Helbing; brother, Charles, in infancy; and brother and sister-in-law, Wendell and Mary Beresford. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to their dear friend and neighbor, Lance Rowe, for always being there for them. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020