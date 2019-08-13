Home

ROBERT JAMES "JIM" BOOTS Clarence Robert James "Jim" Boots, 72, of Clarence, passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Family graveside services will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Robert was born Jan. 8, 1947, to Robert and Florence (Bunge) Boots in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Robert was a Cardinals and Packers fan and enjoyed watching racing, cooking, fishing and spending time with his grandkids. He was loved dearly and will be missed. He is survived by his son, Michael James Boots of Wilton; daughter, Sheryl Tilton of Castle Rock, Colo.; grandchildren, Ethan and Dylan Tilton and Bella Boots; and sister, Ellen Zylskra of Minnesota. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
