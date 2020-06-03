ROBERT LEE BRENNAN Tipton Robert Lee Brennan, 82, of Tipton, passed quietly Monday morning, June 1, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after suffering a stroke two days before. In lieu of flowers and in Robert's memory, the family asks that all cards and memorials be sent in care of Jeanette Brennan, 1148 220th St., Tipton, IA 52772. The family will then donate memorials to Friends of the Animals. A private family visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Fry Funeral Home with funeral service at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery. You are invited to share memories and online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Robert, the son of Leo John and Bessie Cecilia (Jonak) Brennan, was born Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended and graduated with the Tipton Class of 1956. During high school, he enjoyed swimming and working for his father on the family farm. On April 22, 1957, Robert married the love of his life, Jeanette Joyce (Deke) Brennan at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tipton. He and his wife were blessed with seven children and 63 years of marriage. Robert was a quiet, unpretentious man who led a modest life while fulfilling his calling to live out his life as a farmer. He and Jeanette raised livestock and crops. They both loved to travel and were fortunate enough to reach their goal of traveling to each of the 50 United States. Robert continued his love of swimming throughout his life, swimming in ponds and at the quarry near his farm home. In his later years, he enjoyed his farm cats. Family remembers him as an unselfish man, able to fix anything, always willing to help others and respected more than he realized. Robert is survived by his wife, Jeanette of Tipton; five children, Lisa (Dennis Hemerson) Brennan of North Liberty, Laura Demuth of Williamsfield, Ill., Barbara (Jim) Williams of Libertyville, Nancy (Todd) Zach of Swisher and David (Linda) Brennan of Swisher; three grandchildren, Rachel Brennan, Mikhail Brennan and Robert Brennan; and three siblings, Mary Ann Kemmann of Moline, Ill., Deborah (Steve) Schafer of Moline and Dick (Linda) Brennan of Tipton. He was preceded in death by two sons, Doug Brennan and Bart Brennan; his parents, Leo John and Bessie Cecilia Brennan; and one brother, Sidney Cook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.