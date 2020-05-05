|
|
ROBERT L. "BOB" BROMLEY Cedar Rapids Robert L. "Bob" Bromley enjoyed a wonderful Christian life until Saturday, May 2, 2020, when he entered into eternal rest. Bob was born Nov. 10, 1931, in Palo Alto, Calif., the son of LeVan and Carol (Whitman) Bromley. He grew up in Palo Alto, graduated from Palo Alto High School, Chapman College (now Chapman University) in Orange, Calif., and the University of Chicago Divinity School (Disciples Divinity House). Bob married Ruth Wilson Bromley, and together they had four children. They later divorced. On July 19, 1981, he married Ann Seibold Stewart at Jacksonville Christian Church in Jacksonville, Ill. He was ordained in The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on June 5, 1956, and later served churches in the United Church of Christ (UCC). He served churches in Havana, Ill.; Sandoval, Ill.; Louisiana, Mo.; Peoria, Ill.; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bob also was director of admissions at Eureka College early in his career and served many Intentional Interims in Nebraska, Illinois and Iowa. Bob served on several social welfare boards throughout his ministry, including on anti-poverty initiatives including CROP (Christian Rural Overseas Program) and developing the first Head Start and Day Care program in the nation in Louisiana, Mo. He wrote curriculum for CE:SA, a multi-denominational curriculum project and was president of the Congress of Disciples Clergy. One of the highlights of his career was being a police chaplain in Lincoln, Neb. Bob was most recently chairman of the Linn County Board of Public Welfare, chairman of the Democratic Caucus in Cedar Rapids for several years, and involved in the Inter-Religious Council. Wherever he was, he considered community involvement an important part of his ministry. Bob and Ann traveled extensively to all 50 states and many destinations around the world. They enjoyed tent camping early in their marriage, and later traveled nationally and internationally with Farmers State Bank Connect Club/Silver Society. Bob was a member of the Sierra Club and did several work projects in California and Utah. One of Bob's biggest enjoyments was playing flute and piccolo in his high school band and being asked to play later in the Stanford Concert Band. He also was a voracious reader, enjoyed theater, admired waterfalls, lighthouses, trains and loons. His cat, Antwan, "Tony," was his best friend for 18 years. Bob had a quick wit that was hard to keep up with. Survivors include his wife, Ann; two daughters, Delores (Jim) Hasty of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Jeannette (Kelly) Klaus of Clarksville, Tenn.; two sons, David (Heather) Bromley of Great Mills, Md., and Tim (Jill Egizio) Bromley of Metamora, Ill.; grandchildren, Kirk and Kyle Klaus, Alex Bromley and Cameryn Bromley; great-grandchildren, Kynleigh Klaus and Brooklyn Worley; Ann's children and grandchildren, David (Amanda) Stewart, Matthew and Meredith of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Christine (Ted) Bailey, Elijah, of Galesburg, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marie Bromley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's memory to the Building Fund of Marion Christian Church, 1050 McGowan Blvd., Marion, IA 52302, or to the Building Fund of Hope United Church of Christ, 150 Ninth Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. The family would like to express special appreciation to UnityPoint Hospice and Home Instead for their compassionate care at the end of Bob's life. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. A private family burial will be held at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria, Ill. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Marion Christian Church. Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020