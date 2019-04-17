ROBERT "BOB" BROWN Fort Myers, Fla. Robert "Bob" Brown, 67, of Fort Myers, Fla., unexpectedly passed away the morning of April 13, 2019, while volunteering for spring cleaning at the church he loved. Bob was born in Waukegan, Ill., and was one of five children in his family. He married the love of his life, Maria Koetz, at the early age of 21. He served the Lord in ministry as a head minister for more than 40 years in multiple churches in the Midwest. He recently retired to Fort Meyers to enjoy the warm weather and water. Bob received both his B.A. and Master's degrees from Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill. He loved to travel, read and spend time with family and friends. Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Brown; his parents, Raymond and Doris Brown; and his sister, Jo Ann Spiers. He is survived by his wife, Maria; and their three sons, Michael (Becky), Aaron (Deidre) and Bobby. Bob had three grandchildren, Connor, Addison and Emma, and was anticipating a fourth grandson in May. A memorial service officiated by Bob's brother-in-law, the Rev. Richard Koetz, will be held on Saturday, April 20. The visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. Please join family and friends at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Dr., Zion, IL 60099, as we celebrate Bob's life. "For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them." Matthew 18:20. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary